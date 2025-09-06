Betting App Probe: Iqra Kanwal requests delay in NCCIA appearance due to pregnancy

ISLAMABAD – Social media sensation Iqra Kanwal, known for Sistrology channel, informed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) that she cannot appear for questioning in the ongoing gambling app promotion probe due to her pregnancy.

Through her lawyer, Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq, Iqra submitted written response explaining that she is expecting a child and has been advised by doctors to take at least two months for postnatal recovery.

The statement said that once she has recovered, she is ready to fully cooperate with the investigation and provide all necessary documents.

Iqra Kanwal’s appearance was scheduled along with Rajab Butt and Muhammad Anas at the NCCIA’s Lahore office on September 9. Authorities have warned that failure to appear could be interpreted as a lack of defense.

Ducky Bhai in FIA Custody

YouTuber Saadur Rehman, alias Ducky Bhai, remained behind bars for allegedly running an illegal online gambling operation in Pakistan. Authorities detained him while he was reportedly trying to leave the country.

Investigations suggest Rehman acted as a manager for multiple gambling apps, including 1xBet, promoting them on his YouTube channel and earning significant profits. Federal Investigators summoned him multiple times, and after repeated absences, his name was added to the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), leading to his arrest.

He now faces charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code, including fraud, electronic forgery, and cheating.

Online gambling is illegal in Pakistan under laws such as the Public Gambling Act, 1867, and the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hudood) Order, 1979. Violators can face fines, imprisonment, or both, with repeat offenses carrying penalties of up to three years in prison.