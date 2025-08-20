Which YouTubers, celebrities promoted Betting, Trading Apps in Pakistan?

LAHORE – In major crackdown on illegal online gambling, Pakistani authorities held top YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai. Cyber Crime officials detained him at Lahore Airport and have now placed him on trial for his alleged role as the country head of several betting platforms.

As Ducky faces charges including for promoting gambling, spamming, and other cybercrimes, he is not alone in doing it.

Ducky Bhai’s arrest has stunned his fans and the Pakistani social media community. Authorities allege that he promoted multiple illegal betting apps in Pakistan, enticing users with the promise of quick profits. Alongside Ducky, other influencers are reportedly involved in similar activities.

Top YouTubers and TikTok stars, including Rajab Butt and Sistrology’s Iqra Kanwal, have come under scrutiny for promoting betting apps, while influencers like Anas Ali have been linked to platforms flagged by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), such as Quotex.

Jannat Mirza has also faced allegations of promoting trading platforms.

National Cber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has launched a nationwide crackdown, blocking 46 apps including Aviator Game, 1xBet, Dafabet, and Bet365. Some of these platforms were also found trading personal data illegally. NCCIA Director Sarfaraz Chaudhry warned that using or promoting these apps could result in severe legal consequences, including fines and imprisonment.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is actively enforcing the ban, urging citizens to steer clear of these apps to safeguard both their finances and personal information. Online gambling remains illegal in Pakistan, with violations punishable under national law.

This crackdown highlights the growing concern over the role of digital influencers in promoting illegal activities. Authorities are emphasizing accountability among content creators and cautioning the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent and illegal platforms.