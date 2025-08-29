Iqra Kanwal among social media stars called for probe amid NCCIA crackdown on Betting Apps

ISLAMABAD – Some of the famous Pakistani social media influencers are under investigation for allegedly promoting online betting, gambling, and unverified trading platforms. These influencers, some of them amassing millions of followers, are accused of pushing youth to install apps for online betting activities, which are restricted under Pakistani law.

Amid plethora of betting apps, Pakistani government is intensifying efforts to combat promotion of online gambling through social media influencers, with arrest of high-profile arrest and a nationwide crackdown on illicit betting platforms.

Top Influencers summoned

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency NCCIA summoned Sistrology sensation Iqra Kanwal, Mudassar Hassan, Muhammad Anas Ali, and Muhammad Husnain Shah, to appear on September 2 amid widespread crackdown. Authorities allege these influencers glamorized unregulated platforms, drawing thousands of young Pakistanis into high-risk schemes.

Investigators warn that ignoring the summons may be treated as an admission of guilt. Amid probe, it turned out that the gambling platform World 777 actively financed influencer campaigns, creating shadow economy that generated billions of rupees.

Several known faces like TV host Mathira, comedian Nadir Ali, Aimen Zaman, and others promoted these platforms, spreading this meance among their fans.

Ducky Bhai remains behind bars

YouTuber and internet sensaiton Saad ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, remains in custody after his jail remand was extended by four days.

The YouTuber with 90Lac subscribers was detained from Lahore’s airport as he attempted to flee abroad. Authorities claim he promoted multiple gambling platforms on his channel and may have played a managerial role in one of them. The next hearing is scheduled for September 1.

Several other influencers, including Rajab Butt, Anas Ali, and Jannat Mirza, are also under scrutiny for promoting betting and trading apps. So far, authorities have blocked dozens of apps, such as Aviator Game, 1xBet, Dafabet, and Bet365, some of which were found illegally handling user data.

NCCIA goes Full Throttle on Cyber Threats

Pakistani government has brought online offenses under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA). NCCIA can now take action against cyber terrorism, fraud, child exploitation, identity theft, and disinformation campaigns.

Officials say the crackdown sends a clear warning that misuse of digital platforms will face strict consequences.