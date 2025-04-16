China’s agricultural expansion: Growth & global outreach

AS China navigates the final year of its 14th Five-Year Plan, the nation’s agricultural sector is emerging as a critical pillar of both domestic economic stability and international engagement.

The March’s Two Sessions—a major annual political event—shed light on China’s agricultural ambitions, emphasizing self-sufficiency in grain production while also fostering global cooperation.

A highlight of the Government Work Report released on March 5 was the announcement of an ambitious new grain production target: 1.4 trillion jin (approximately 700 million tons).

This represents a significant increase from previous years and marks the first time China has crossed the 700-million-ton threshold.

Given that China possesses just 9% of the world’s arable land and 6% of its freshwater resources, this achievement is nothing short of remarkable.

Du Zhixiong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attributes this success to the advancement of ‘new quality productive forces’ in agricultural science and technology.

“Reaching this new height was no easy feat—it is the result of a technological revolution in agriculture,” he remarked.

China has made breakthroughs in germplasm resources, high-yield crop varieties, and smart farming.

Digitalization, artificial intelligence, and automated farming practices—such as drone-assisted irrigation and precision seeding—have significantly enhanced productivity while reducing costs.

Moreover, extensive investments in high-standard farmland development have improved land-use efficiency and soil fertility, stabilizing output in an era of increasing environmental constraints.

Yet, challenges persist.

As the agricultural workforce shrinks and resource constraints tighten, the focus must shift towards sustainable agricultural models.

China’s 2024 ‘No.1 Central Document’ explicitly introduces the concept of ‘new quality productive forces in agriculture,’ emphasizing standardization and region-specific strategies to maintain stability in food security.

While China intensifies its domestic agricultural efforts, it is also expanding its global presence.

Lu Qingguo, a deputy to the 14th National People’s Congress and chairman of Chenguang Biotech Group, exemplifies this outward-looking strategy.

His company, a global leader in paprika oleoresin, capsaicin, and lutein, has been at the forefront of international expansion.

Since 2010, Chenguang Biotech has established processing factories in India and, more recently, in Zambia, where it has acquired over 100,000 acres of farmland to cultivate chilies and marigolds.

The move to Africa, Lu explains, is both strategic and mutually beneficial.

“Africa has abundant labor, fertile land, and ample sunlight.

By establishing large-scale agricultural production and processing facilities, we not only enhance the global competitiveness of Chinese enterprises but also provide stable incomes and technical training to local farmers,” he said.

Zambia, where over 80% of the population is engaged in agriculture, suffers from low productivity due to reliance on traditional, small-scale farming methods.

To address this, Chenguang has introduced mechanization and irrigation systems while deploying Chinese agricultural experts to train Zambian workers.

As a result, many local farmers have transitioned from subsistence farming to skilled agricultural workers, equipped with expertise in precision field management, equipment maintenance, and industrial-scale production.

Chinese enterprises’ international engagement extends beyond agriculture into the realm of cultural industries.

Xia Hua, a deputy to the National People’s Congress and chairman of Eve Group, has been championing the globalization of traditional Chinese handicrafts.

Her efforts to revive Miao and Buyi embroidery, once on the brink of extinction, have led to the establishment of over 1,600 “Embroidery Dream Workshops” across China and the launch of the “Deep Mountain Market” platform.

In 2023, 44 fashion pieces featuring Guizhou Miao embroidery were showcased at Milan Fashion Week, symbolizing the integration of traditional craftsmanship with modern global fashion.

“Going global is not just about expanding business—it’s about preserving and sharing our cultural heritage while creating economic opportunities for artisans,” Xia stated.

Her long-term goal is to develop a comprehensive database for Chinese ethnic handicrafts and facilitate international collaborations, ensuring their sustained global recognition.

Meanwhile, Qu Yongyi, a CPPCC Economic Affairs Committee member, stresses that private enterprises venturing abroad must adopt a strategic approach.

“The Belt and Road Initiative has opened vast opportunities, but companies must adapt to local legal frameworks, assess political risks, and leverage China’s domestic market strength to drive their global expansion,” he noted.

He advocates for a dual strategy of “hard technology and globalization” to enhance competitiveness on the world stage.

As China deepens its partnerships in Africa and beyond, its expertise in smart farming and sustainable agriculture may provide viable solutions to global agricultural challenges.

Du Zhixiong remains optimistic about the future, believing that China’s leadership in agricultural innovation will not only sustain its own food security but also contribute to global resilience.

“By integrating technology, standardization, and international cooperation, China is not only securing its grain supply but also playing a proactive role in shaping the future of global agriculture.”

As China enters a crucial phase of economic and agricultural transformation, its ability to balance domestic self-reliance with global outreach will determine how effectively it navigates the challenges ahead.

Whether through mechanization in Zambia or fashion diplomacy in Milan, China’s evolving approach underscores the country’s broader ambitions: a self-sufficient yet interconnected economic future, driven by both technology and tradition.

—The writer is Chairman of Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development BRISD. ([email protected])