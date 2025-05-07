Widespread rains predicted in Pakistan from May 7

ISLAMABAD – Widespread rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Pakistan from May 7 to May 12 with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely approach the upper and central parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night. Moist currents will likely penetrate central and southern parts of the country today.

Under the influence of this weather system, intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in parts of Pakistan from May 7 to May 12. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

Kashmir: Rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from 07th May (evening/night) to 12th May with occasional gaps.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Rains and gusty winds are expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche and Shigar from 08th to 12th May with occasional gaps.

Punjab/Islamabad: Rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Lahore from 07th May (night) to 11th May with occasional gaps.

Rains and gusty winds are expected in Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan from 08th to 10th May with occasional gaps.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda and Nowshera from 07th May (evening/night) to 12th May with occasional gaps.

Rains and gusty winds are expected in Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from 08th to 10th May.

Balochistan: Rains and gusty winds are expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Sibbi, Musakhel, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Panjgur, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah and Awaran from 07th May (evening) to 10th May.

Sindh: Rains and gusty winds are expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Umerkot and Mithi from 08th May (evening) to 10th May.

Impacts: Rains, gusty winds and hailstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting), keeping in view the weather conditions.