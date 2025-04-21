Why was Pakistani TikToker ‘Mr Pattlo’ arrested in UAE?

DUBAI – TikTok stars continue to face hard times due to different controversies, and the latest to to land in trouble is social media sensation ‘Mr Pattlo’, who amassed huge following on social media.

TikTok personality has been reportedly held at Dubai International Airport while he was set to leave for Qatar to meet YouTuber Rajab Butt – another social media users, who also remained outside the country due to blasphemy case. The incident sparked new debate online, and it appears to be linked to broader controversy involving two social media stars.

Mr Pattlo Arrest

YouTube star Rajab Butt sheds some light on the issue for fans. YouTube star revealed Mr Pattlo was taken into custody by UAE authorities due to unspecified legal case filed against him. Butt refused to open to up about the case in light of nature of charges but confirmed that Pattlo has since been released.

He urged his followers to remain respectful and discouraged targeting or involving women in the controversy. Mr. Pattlo has previously been embroiled in several controversies. Pattlo’s former Pattlo wife, Rabia, accused him of involving in affairs with other girls while being married.

Rajab Butt

Controversial YouTuber Rajab Butt left Pakistan amidst mounting legal troubles, including blasphemy allegations stemming from his newly launched perfume line. The social media star has built following through bold content and online controversies, shared that he quietly left Pakistan on the night of March 23, 2025.

In his emotional video, Rajab disclosed that he departed with nothing more than a shirt and his mobile phone, choosing not to inform even his closest relatives until after he had safely reached his destination.

The legal issues began after the launch of a fragrance line that sparked public outrage for its perceived disrespect toward religious sentiments. The backlash escalated into formal charges, prompting Rajab to leave the country out of fear for his safety. His sudden departure has triggered mixed reactions online, with some expressing concern and others criticizing his handling of the controversy.