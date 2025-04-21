AGL63.07▲ 0.62 (0.01%)AIRLINK180.17▼ -1.22 (-0.01%)BOP11.42▲ 0.25 (0.02%)CNERGY8.55▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.72▲ 0.45 (0.05%)DFML43.83▲ 0.1 (0.00%)DGKC127.47▲ 2.47 (0.02%)FCCL46.52▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL16.3▲ 0.64 (0.04%)HUBC145.24▲ 2.47 (0.02%)HUMNL13.1▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.67▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 3.93 (0.06%)NBP88.38▲ 1.17 (0.01%)OGDC212.23▼ -0.65 (0.00%)PAEL47.89▲ 1.29 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL170.81▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PRL34.67▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC22.64▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)SEARL95.83▲ 0.88 (0.01%)TELE7.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL34.36▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TPLP9.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TREET21.03▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)UNITY27.87▲ 0.51 (0.02%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Saudi Arabia bus crash leaves five Pakistani Umrah pilgrims dead

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MADINAH – In a tragic turn of events, five Pakistani Umrah pilgrims were killed in a bus crash while they were on their way to Madinah.

According to Saudi authorities and rescue officials, the pilgrims were heading from Al-Badr over the weekend when their bus collided with a trailer.

The Pakistani pilgrims also comprised three women and all the passengers were travelling to Madinah for religious purposes.

The identities of the victims were revealed according to which the five Pakistanis hailed from the Bahawalnagar district in Punjab province.

Two of the deceased women named Rukhsana Bibi and Amina Bibi belonged to village 228/9-R, while the third one hailed from village 201 Murad. The two elderly male victims hailed from village 39/3-R and the town of Dahranwala.

The bereaved family members of the victims have confirmed to local media that the deceased would be buried in Saudi Arabia for which medico-legal formalities have been completed.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Punjab begins Polio vaccination drive amid healthcare professionals strike

  • Pakistan

Advocate Imaan Mazari resigns from IHCBA’s enforced disappearances committee

  • Pakistan

Finance Amendment Bill 2025: Punjab govt gears up to tighten noose around tax evaders

  • Pakistan

Six canals on Indus River turns controversial due to lack of consultation: Water Resources minister

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer