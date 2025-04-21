Saudi Arabia bus crash leaves five Pakistani Umrah pilgrims dead

MADINAH – In a tragic turn of events, five Pakistani Umrah pilgrims were killed in a bus crash while they were on their way to Madinah.

According to Saudi authorities and rescue officials, the pilgrims were heading from Al-Badr over the weekend when their bus collided with a trailer.

The Pakistani pilgrims also comprised three women and all the passengers were travelling to Madinah for religious purposes.

The identities of the victims were revealed according to which the five Pakistanis hailed from the Bahawalnagar district in Punjab province.

Two of the deceased women named Rukhsana Bibi and Amina Bibi belonged to village 228/9-R, while the third one hailed from village 201 Murad. The two elderly male victims hailed from village 39/3-R and the town of Dahranwala.

The bereaved family members of the victims have confirmed to local media that the deceased would be buried in Saudi Arabia for which medico-legal formalities have been completed.