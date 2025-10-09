Who will be new PTI chairman after change of KP Chief Minister?

ISLAMABAD – Ali Amin Gandapur stepped down as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister in line of instructions from PTI chief Imran Khan. The decision comes amid growing concerns over rising terrorism and internal party tensions, shaking KP’s political landscape.

The move comes amid clashes between Gandapur and Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, fueling speculation of internal rifts, though PTI officials insist the decision is solely Khan’s directive.

New PTI Chairman

After recent change in Chief Minister KP, major shifts are expected within PTI’s central leadership. Sources suggest that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar could be replaced by Junaid Akbar while party’s Secretary of Information Sheikh Waqas Akram, may also be removed, with Raoof Hasan likely to take over the post.

The development comes after Ali Amin Gandapur stepped down as KP Chief Minister and was succeeded by Sohail Afridi, a politician from the tribal areas. Following Gandapur’s resignation, his social media team has reportedly moved to Dera Ismail Khan. These developments indicate a potential major reshuffle in both provincial and central party structures.

Current PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that the party would fully back the new government, maintaining its two-thirds majority in the KP Assembly. With Gandapur stepping down, KP politics enters a bold new chapter, with Afridi tasked with restoring peace and reshaping governance in a province long marred by conflict.

Gandapur called his resignation as returning the “amaanat” (trust) placed in him by Khan, highlighting his efforts to stabilize the province financially and curb militancy. Despite his achievements, the PTI leadership decided it was time for a leadership change.

Jailed PTI chief expressed deep frustration over KP’s security situation and the federal government’s policies, signaling a fresh strategy under Afridi’s leadership.