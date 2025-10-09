Toyota car prices may drop in Pakistan as IMC eyes import of used vehicles under new policy

KARACHI – Toyota Pakistan remained among top auto players as families across Pakistan trusted the brand for their legacy and the robust vehicles.

Assembling vehicles locally, Indus Motor Company (IMC) is also training technicians, and supporting communities through jobs and value creation. But now, the autogiant finds itself at new crossroads. With the government opening door to commercial imports of used vehicles, IMC is looking at more development to sail smooth in Pakistan’s industry.

The company is now exploring commercial import of used cars and it could shake up nation’s automotive industry. IMC has also formally approached Engineering Development Board (EDB) seeking guidance on process, documentation, and compliance needed to kickstart this venture amid potential shift in its long-standing focus on local vehicle assembly.

This comes on the heels of the Ministry of Commerce’s new move which allows commercial import of used cars, vans, trucks, and motorcycles under specific HS Codes. Industry insiders suggest this policy could open doors for global automotive giants to expand their presence in Pakistan.

While local companies remained focus on local CKD assembly, players like Toyota appear ready to tap into the growing demand for imported vehicles. Experts say this strategy could offer consumers more choice without undermining domestic production.

As of 2025, Toyota maker boasts sprawling network of more than 50 dealerships, complete with trained technicians capable of servicing both locally built and imported vehicles.

This move could trigger wave of changes in Pakistan’s automotive sector and more availability of imported vehicles may intensify competition, push prices down, and challenge local manufacturers to innovate while sparking debates over protecting domestic production versus embracing global imports.