Pakistan’s Top Universities in TIMES World University Rankings 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan made progress in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, with nearly 50 universities making it to global list. 48 institutions were ranked, while the rest were given “Reporter” status.
Quaid-i-Azam University led country in 401–500 band, with several others, including Air University, COMSATS Islamabad, and NUST, appearing in the 601–800 range. LUMS, Punjab University, and UET Taxila, remained in the 801–1000 band as there is still room for development to compete with top global institutions.
With 2,191 universities from 115 countries evaluated, Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026 remain highly competitive, showing progress made and challenges ahead for Pakistani universities.
Top Universities
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Score
|401–500
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|Pakistan
|46.2–49.8
|601–800
|Air University
|Pakistan
|39.0–43.5
|601–800
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|Pakistan
|39.0–43.5
|601–800
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|Pakistan
|39.0–43.5
|601–800
|Government College University Faisalabad
|Pakistan
|39.0–43.5
|601–800
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|Pakistan
|39.0–43.5
|601–800
|Sukkur IBA University
|Pakistan
|39.0–43.5
|601–800
|University of Lahore
|Pakistan
|39.0–43.5
|601–800
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore
|Pakistan
|39.0–43.5
|801–1000
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|Capital University of Science and Technology
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|Government College University Lahore
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|International Islamic University, Islamabad
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|Iqra University
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|University of Central Punjab
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|University of Gujrat
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|University of Malakand
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|University of Management and Technology
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
|801–1000
|University of the Punjab
|Pakistan
|35.5–38.9
Universities with Reporter Role
|Role
|University
|Reporter
|Khyber Medical University
|Reporter
|King Edward Medical University
|Reporter
|Kinnaird College for Women
|Reporter
|Lahore Garrison University
|Reporter
|Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS)
|Reporter
|Minhaj University Lahore
|Reporter
|Mohammad Ali Jinnah University
|Reporter
|Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology, Multan
|Reporter
|National Defence University – Pakistan
|Reporter
|National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
|Reporter
|National University of Technology
|Reporter
|Northern University
|Reporter
|Peoples University of Medical & Health Sciences for Women – Shaheed Benazirabad
|Reporter
|Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology (QUEST)
|Reporter
|Rawalpindi Medical University
|Reporter
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University
|Reporter
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar
|Reporter
|Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University
|Reporter
|The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur
|Reporter
|The Women University Multan
|Reporter
|UIT University
|Reporter
|University of Baltistan, Skardu
|Reporter
|University of Health Sciences Lahore
|Reporter
|University of Home Economics Lahore
|Reporter
|University of Poonch Rawalakot
|Reporter
|University of Southern Punjab
|Reporter
|University of Swat
|Reporter
|University of Technology Nowshera
|Reporter
|Ziauddin University
