Pakistan’s Top Universities in TIMES World University Rankings 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan made progress in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, with nearly 50 universities making it to global list. 48 institutions were ranked, while the rest were given “Reporter” status.

Quaid-i-Azam University led country in 401–500 band, with several others, including Air University, COMSATS Islamabad, and NUST, appearing in the 601–800 range. LUMS, Punjab University, and UET Taxila, remained in the 801–1000 band as there is still room for development to compete with top global institutions.

With 2,191 universities from 115 countries evaluated, Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026 remain highly competitive, showing progress made and challenges ahead for Pakistani universities.

Top Universities QS World University Ranking 2025

Rank Name Country Score 401–500 Quaid-i-Azam University Pakistan 46.2–49.8 601–800 Air University Pakistan 39.0–43.5 601–800 Bahauddin Zakariya University Pakistan 39.0–43.5 601–800 COMSATS University Islamabad Pakistan 39.0–43.5 601–800 Government College University Faisalabad Pakistan 39.0–43.5 601–800 National University of Sciences and Technology Pakistan 39.0–43.5 601–800 Sukkur IBA University Pakistan 39.0–43.5 601–800 University of Lahore Pakistan 39.0–43.5 601–800 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore Pakistan 39.0–43.5 801–1000 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 Capital University of Science and Technology Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 Government College University Lahore Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 International Islamic University, Islamabad Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 Iqra University Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 Lahore University of Management Sciences Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 University of Central Punjab Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 University of Gujrat Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 University of Malakand Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 University of Management and Technology Pakistan 35.5–38.9 801–1000 University of the Punjab Pakistan 35.5–38.9

Leading the country’s universities, Quaid-i-Azam University entered the 401–500 band, followed by several others, including Air University, COMSATS Islamabad, and the National University of Sciences and Technology, in the 601–800 range. A further group of institutions, such as Lahore University of Management Sciences, University of the Punjab, and University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila, appeared in the 801–1000 band. Globally, 2,191 universities across 115 countries were assessed this year, making it one of the most competitive editions of the rankings to date. The strong presence of Pakistani universities highlights the country’s growing emphasis on higher education and academic excellence.

