Opposition parties mull option of joint candidate after Gandapur’s resignation as KP CM

PESHAWAR – The Political activity on Thursday intensified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the resignation of Ali Amin Gandapur as chief minister, as opposition parties move swiftly to reach a consensus on a joint candidate for the province’s top office.

The sources said that the leaders of opposition parties have started consultations and directed their lawmakers to remain in Peshawar until further notice.

A meeting of the opposition leadership is expected soon, after which members of the provincial assembly will be briefed on the strategy and the final decision regarding a candidate for the chief minister’s election will be announced.

Sources said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also in Peshawar to supervise his party’s coordination efforts and discussions with allied groups.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Broadcasting Ikhtiar Wali Khan while talking to a local private TV confirmed that the deliberations among the opposition parties are underway. He said, “The opposition will bring forward a joint candidate for the position of chief minister.”

Meanwhile, the PTI Parliamentarians General Secretary Malik Habib Noor Orakzai told a local private TV that his party was also engaged in internal discussions regarding the nomination of a consensus candidate.

He added that if the JUI-F manages to secure majority support within the provincial assembly, its candidate could be fielded for the chief minister’s post. Orakzai further revealed that the party was in contact with independent members to strengthen the opposition bloc.

The CM’s seat fell vacant following Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation, which has set the stage for a new round of political maneuvering and alliance-building in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.