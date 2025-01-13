AGL37.7▲ 0.73 (0.02%)AIRLINK199.25▲ 9.61 (0.05%)BOP10.19▲ 0.1 (0.01%)CNERGY6.98▲ 0.3 (0.04%)DCL8.72▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DFML38.39▲ 0.99 (0.03%)DGKC100.38▲ 0.63 (0.01%)FCCL34.19▲ 0.05 (0.00%)FFL17.26▲ 0.17 (0.01%)HUBC126.25▲ 0.2 (0.00%)HUMNL13.79▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.75▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.63▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF43.75▲ 0.47 (0.01%)NBP61.54▲ 0.55 (0.01%)OGDC223.8▼ -1.16 (-0.01%)PAEL42.08▲ 0.34 (0.01%)PIBTL8.49▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL193.62▲ 0.53 (0.00%)PRL38.15▲ 0.81 (0.02%)PTC24.3▲ 0.28 (0.01%)SEARL95.75▲ 1.21 (0.01%)TELE8.83▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TOMCL34.3▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)TPLP13.12▲ 0.73 (0.06%)TREET22.65▲ 0.28 (0.01%)TRG62.71▲ 0.06 (0.00%)UNITY32.75▲ 0.28 (0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Who is true owner of world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai?

Who is true owner of world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai?
DUBAI – Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, is a major attraction in the UAE-s economic and cultural hub Dubai.

The construction of the skyscraper, which holds various titles was started in 2004 and completed in 2010 as it took around seven years to build the iconic structure in Dubai.

With a whooping height of 828 meters, it has 163 floors making it a building with highest stories in the world.

The construction of the Burj Khalifa, which is visible from distance of 95 kilometers in a clear day, was a collaborative effort as three major firms took part in it. The companies included Samsung C&T (South Korea), BESIX (Belgium) and Arabtec (United Arab Emirates).

The building is taken as the incredible feat of engineering and design, which reflects level of human innovation and ambition.

Records Broken by Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa has smashed to major world records. First, it clinched the title of tallest structure the KVLY-TV mast in North Dakota and secondly, it replaced Toronto’s CN Tower as the tallest free-standing structure.

Who is Owner of Burj Khalifa?

The iconic Burj Khalifa is owned by Emaar Properties, a leading real estate development company in the UAE. The chairman of Emaar Properties is Mohamed Alabbar.

