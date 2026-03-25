White House confirms Trump’s Mid-May China Visit despite Global Tensions

WASHINGTON – White House has confirmed that a major US–China trade summit is officially slated for mid-May, with President Donald Trump expected to travel to China on May 14–15 for direct talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Originally scheduled for March, the high-profile meeting was abruptly postponed by Washington amid the intensifying Iran conflict, raising questions about timing, priorities, and global stability. Despite the delay, Beijing has not pushed back against the revised schedule, signaling cautious openness and continued diplomatic engagement.

Trump himself acknowledged the postponement, saying he would delay trip by roughly five to six weeks as the administration focuses on developments related to Iran. Even so, he emphasized anticipation for the meeting, describing his relationship with Xi as “very good” and cooperative.

Chinese officials have responded with measured diplomacy. A spokesperson from China’s foreign ministry, Lin Jian, reaffirmed that communication with the United States will continue, underscoring that leader-level engagement remains a critical pillar in managing bilateral relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Adding another layer to the unfolding diplomatic narrative, plans are reportedly in motion for a reciprocal visit later this year, when Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan are expected to travel to Washington to meet Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Dates for that visit remain unannounced, but the gesture signals an effort to balance the diplomatic exchange.

Behind the scenes, uncertainty has swirled around the timing of the summit. U.S. officials previously hinted that the trip could be delayed by about a month as attention shifted toward the Iran situation. Trump himself confirmed that administration discussions had opened the door to postponement, reflecting competing global priorities at a critical moment.

The upcoming summit follows a turbulent history in U.S.–China trade relations. Last year, Trump’s trade policies triggered a sharp escalation of tit-for-tat tariffs between the two powers, rattling global markets before both sides ultimately stepped back into a temporary truce. However, despite hopes for progress, analysts caution that the May summit is unlikely to produce a major breakthrough, framing the talks instead as a pivotal but cautious step in ongoing negotiations.