Dar speaks with China, UK and UAE as US-Iran diplomacy ramps up

Reaffirms Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with UAE

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held separate discussions with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the evolving regional situation, as diplomatic efforts intensified to resolve the conflict between Iran and the United States.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jane called on Dar Tuesday and discussed the evolving regional situation.

“FM Dar underscored that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable path forward, emphasising the urgent need for early resolution of the conflict,” the statement said.

Later, Zaidong also met Dar, where discussions focused on unfolding regional and global developments.

“Dar underscored the urgent need to promote de-escalation in the Middle East and the wider region through dialogue and diplomacy,” it added.

The ministry further said that both sides reiterated the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and agreed to maintain close cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, in a telephone conversation with his UAE counterpart, FM Dar underscored the importance of peace and stability, calling for immediate de-escalation and emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only viable path forward, the Foreign Office said on X.

He also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, including three Pakistani nationals, in Iran’s attacks on the UAE and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with the country. Both leaders exchanged Eid greetings and agreed to remain in close contact.