Which Pakistani Legal Eagle will defend Rajab Butt in Blasphemy Case?

ISLAMABAD – YouTuber Rajab Butt remains in news as the internet sensation is facing blasphemy case after launch of his controversial perfume named 295, which sparked outrage among religious groups.

As Blasphemy is serious offense in Pakistan that carries death penalty, Rajab Butt picked top lawyer Chaudhry Baseerat Ali Chishti to defend him against the charges. Chisthti is reportedly senior leader from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

Baseerat Chishti will reportedly approach several prominent religious figures, including Maulana Saad Rizvi and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, to look into the matter. YouTuber also emphasized that legal team’s approach would involve presenting a clear apology and seeking forgiveness on his behalf, aiming to resolve the matter peacefully.

Rajab Butt Blasphemy Case

Rajab mentioned hiring professional legal team to handle this issue. He said his legal counsel will work together to clear up any misunderstandings and present my sincere apology to the public. He also reassured his followers of his unwavering belief in the oneness of Allah and the finality of the Prophethood of Muhammad (SAW).

Rajab Butt’s decision to hire Chishti, a known figure in TLP, further escalated the issue, with the legal team aiming to navigate the complexities of Pakistan’s strict blasphemy laws. Butt’s appointment of high-profile religious figures reflects his intention to mend relations with religious communities and avoid further legal complications.

In previous statements, YouTuber made it clear that the controversial video, which referenced blasphemy laws, was a misunderstanding. He reiterated his commitment to Islam and emphasized his respect for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the sacred values of Islam.

With legal battle now underway, Rajab Butt’s legal team faces challenge of navigating one of Pakistan’s most sensitive issues.

Rajab Butt Perfume

YouTuber Rajab Butt is facing legal trouble over the launch of his new perfume, ‘295,’ which has been criticized for resembling sections of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. A case has been filed against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act for offending public sentiments and promoting indecency. His controversial remarks about blasphemy charges involving his mentor, Sidhu Moose Wala, and himself, have also sparked outrage. This isn’t the first time Butt has faced legal issues, as he was previously arrested for possessing an unlicensed Kalashnikov and a baby lion.

