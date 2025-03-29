AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Heroic Chinese nurse protects newborns amid strong Earthquake (VIDEO)

Heroic Chinese Nurse Protects Newborns Amid Strong Earthquake Video
KUNMING – Nurses at a maternity center displayed bravery when a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar, sending intense tremors across the border into China.

The earthquake, which hit Myanmar and sent shockwaves into neighboring areas of Yunnan, created widespread panic. Amidst the chaos, a video clip surfaced showing a nurse calmly holding a newborn in the maternity ward as seismic activity rattled Ruili, which is located in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The viral clip shows the nurse composed, as she saved newborn despite the surrounding panic and confusion within the hospital. Her actions have since garnered widespread praise for her calm and heroic demeanor during a life-threatening situation.

The video, which quickly went viral, has captured the hearts of viewers across the globe, highlighting the dedication and bravery of medical professionals in critical moments.

As the aftermath of the earthquake continues to unfold, the heroic efforts of the maternity center staff stand as a testament to the courage and commitment of healthcare workers in times of crisis.

Web Desk (Lahore)

