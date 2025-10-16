When will Winter hit Pakistan in 2025? PMD shares Update

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that Sindh capital Karachi, and parts of country will continue to experience dry weather over next three days, delaying arrival of winter for couple of weeks.

Met Office said sea breezes are expected to remain weak or inactive for next few days, resulting in higher daytime temperatures. Northwesterly winds from Balochistan during the morning and westerly winds in the evening may push the mercury further up, with the maximum temperature in Karachi likely to exceed 37°C during this period.

Met Office noted that the city is currently going through a seasonal transition phase, after which cooler winds associated with winter will begin to dominate. Officials added that temperatures are expected to gradually drop in early to mid-November, marking the beginning of the winter season.

Meteorologists said that October is typically among Karachi’s warmer months, following May and June, with daytime temperatures often rising to 37°C and nighttime lows staying between 23°C and 25°C.

Coldest Winters in Years

The country is bracing for what could be one of coldest winters in decades, as La Niña climate phenomenon threatens to intensify the suffering of millions still reeling from catastrophic monsoon floods.

A chilling forecast warns that mountainous regions of KP and Gilgit-Baltistan may face harsh winter conditions, while stagnant floodwaters across the country. Floods have already submerged 1.2 million hectares of Punjab’s fertile fields, destroying vital rice, cotton, and sugarcane crops and jeopardizing Rabi planting, pushing food security to the brink.

Humanitarian resources are dwindling, and emergency funding has largely run out, leaving millions to face a harsh winter and uncertain future. Pakistan now stands at a precarious crossroads, confronting the compounded fury of climate extremes, food insecurity, and shattered communities.

Along with winters, Lahore is once again enveloped in thick smog, caused by vehicle emissions, industrial smoke, construction dust, and crop burning. Cold, calm weather traps pollutants near the ground, leading to hazardous air quality that irritates eyes and throats and slows traffic.

Long-term solutions include stricter emission controls, promotion of electric vehicles, better public transport, and regulation of industrial and crop-burning emissions. Every cautious driver and informed commuter plays a role in helping Lahore breathe easier.