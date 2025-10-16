New winter school timings in Punjab from October 16 announced

LAHORE – The Punjab government has officially announced the new winter school timings for all public and private schools across the province.

The new school timings will take effect from October 16, 2025 to March 31, 2026, authorities have announced.

Single Shift Boys’ School Timings

Under the new schedule, single-shift boys’ schools will operate from 8:45 am to 2:45 pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, classes will end at 12:30 pm.

Single-Shift Girls’ School Timings

Single-shift girls’ schools, on the other hand, will run from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, with Friday timings concluding at 12:15 pm.

Double-Shift School Timings

For double-shift boys’ schools, the first shift will be from 8:45 am to 12:45 pm (Monday to Thursday), while Friday’s shift will end at 12:30 pm.

The second shift will start at 1:00 pm and end at 5:00 pm, from Monday to Thursday, with Friday’s shift concluding at 2:00 pm.

For double-shift girls’ schools, the morning shift will operate from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm (Monday to Thursday), with Friday ending at 12:15 pm.

The afternoon shift will be from 12:45 pm to 4:45 pm (Monday to Thursday), and on Fridays, it will run from 1:45 pm to 4:45 pm.

These new timings aim to accommodate the change in weather and ensure a smooth academic schedule for students during the winter months. Schools are advised to adjust their operations accordingly to maintain consistency and productivity in teaching hours.