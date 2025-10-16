AGL76.35▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)AIRLINK151.82▼ -3.3 (-0.02%)BOP34.78▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.32▲ 0.18 (0.02%)DCL13.96▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)DFML30.66▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)DGKC244.17▼ -0.02 (0.00%)FCCL57.19▼ -0.01 (0.00%)FFL21.02▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC219.14▲ 1.1 (0.01%)HUMNL15.64▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL7.7▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM7.02▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF102.54▲ 0.07 (0.00%)NBP208.77▼ -1.8 (-0.01%)OGDC258.88▼ -1.76 (-0.01%)PAEL55.39▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)PIBTL15.14▲ 0.17 (0.01%)PPL186.12▲ 1.47 (0.01%)PRL36.21▼ -0.93 (-0.03%)PTC38.46▲ 0.5 (0.01%)SEARL105.52▲ 1.06 (0.01%)TELE11.34▲ 1.03 (0.10%)TOMCL65.14▲ 2.47 (0.04%)TPLP11.8▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET28.7▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)TRG73.72▼ -1.86 (-0.02%)UNITY25.41▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)WTL2.09▲ 0.35 (0.20%)
Thursday, October 16, 2025

‘Aanch’ restaurant fire in Islamabad’s F-6 extinguished after Cylinder Blast

ISLAMABAD – A fire broke out at Aanch Restaurant in F-6 Super Market today following a gas cylinder explosion.

Rescuers, police, and local administration teams quickly responded to the incident and managed to extinguish the fire. Authorities have confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, and officials have urged the public to remain cautious around gas cylinders.

More updates on the incident will follow as details emerge.

