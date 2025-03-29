WhatsApp introduces new feature to add temporary music clips to profile updates

In an interesting development, WhatsApp, the globally popular messaging app, is rolling out an exciting new feature that allows the users to add temporary music clips to their profile updates.

The latest report said that WhatsApp users will now be able to easily include song clips in their status updates.

The company has started rolling out this feature worldwide, and it will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

How will this feature work?

WhatsApp’s status feature, available under “WhatsApp Updates” functions similarly to Facebook and Instagram stories. It allows the users to share text, images and videos that automatically disappear after 24 hours.

When updating their status, the users will see a music note icon at the top of the screen. By tapping on this icon, they can add music to their WhatsApp status.

The users can add up to 15 seconds of music for photo-based status updates and 60 seconds of music for video status updates. WhatsApp’s music library contains millions of tracks, allowing users to select and customize their preferred music clip for their status sound.