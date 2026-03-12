WhatsApp introduces new feature of parent-managed accounts for pre-teens

WhatsApp is introducing new feaure of parent-managed accounts designed to help families safely connect younger users to the platform. With guidance from families and child development experts, these accounts give parents or guardians control over a pre-teen’s WhatsApp experience, limiting it to messaging and calling.

To set up a parent-managed account, parents will need their own device alongside the phone they’ve provided to their child.

Once linked, the parent or guardian can determine who can contact the child, which groups they can join, and review message requests from unknown contacts. Privacy settings and other controls are secured with a parent PIN, ensuring only adults can make changes.

All chats remain private with end-to-end encryption, meaning messages cannot be read or heard by anyone, including WhatsApp itself. The new features also provide parents with additional tools and insights, particularly for managing group interactions.

WhatsApp emphasizes that the platform remains a vital part of family communication—whether updating relatives on milestones, coordinating school activities, or checking in to ensure safety. The parent-managed accounts will be gradually rolled out over the coming months, with WhatsApp seeking user feedback to refine the features and maintain a secure and private environment for families.