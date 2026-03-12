Pakistan to announce petrol, diesel prices again on Friday 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government will announce new prices for petrol and diesel on Friday, the Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik confirmed, amid rising global oil rates and ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking to the media, Ali Pervaiz Malik said the upcoming price revision will be based on average petroleum product rates, and it is currently unclear whether petrol prices will increase.

Meanwhile, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted that global petroleum prices are climbing, and the IMF has released a press statement monitoring the impact of the Middle East conflict on Pakistan’s economy. He warned that if the conflict continues, Pakistan could face higher pressure on external payments, and remittances may be affected.

The federal government had already raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 55 per litre last week due to surging global oil rates and regional instability.

The new announcement on Friday is expected to reflect further adjustments based on international market trends.

The analysts say the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East, combined with rising crude oil prices, continues to put pressure on Pakistan’s domestic fuel prices, making timely government announcements critical for consumers and businesses alike.

The Petroleum Minister urged the public to stay informed about the official pricing update, making it clear that the government aims to set prices transparently, reflecting average market rates to balance consumer affordability with economic stability.

The Friday price revision will cover petrol, diesel, kerosene, and other petroleum products, with the government closely monitoring both global crude oil trends and regional developments before finalizing rates.

This announcement is expected to have major implications for transport, logistics, and household budgets across Pakistan, as fuel prices directly impact inflation and economic activity.