Land worth billions retrieved in Lahore’s Johar Town

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved 120 kanal land worth billions of rupees from illegal occupation during operations against land grabbers and encroachments in Lahore’s Johar Town.

LDA teams removed huts and temporary and permanent constructions/encroachments and evicted cattle, retrieving 90 kanal land in Johar Town’s F-I Block on Samsani Road.

LDA teams also retrieved 30 kanal land in Johar Town’s M and N Blocks after evicting cattle and removing encroachments.

LDA Director Housing VII Moazzam Rasheed supervised the operations which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and the Police.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land mafia and encroachments in Lahore. He directed taking all possible measures for saving public land. He directed fencing and the display of boards indicating that the properties were owned by the LDA.