Celebs in Pakistan and across the world date each other and it is common, but these relationships often attract public attention due to the fame and popularity of the individuals, and the latest couple is no other than Lollywood diva Hania Aamir and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam.

Babar Azam, who remained in the news after the World Cup 2023 flop campaign, appeared on social media sites as fan edit went viral, sparking frenzy online.

The edited clip is a merged clip of an Ishqiya star calling Babar Azam ‘cuter than her’ on Jeeto Pakistan and Babar also expressed wish to work with Hania. The clip also has a montage showing two of them.

As the clip went viral online, Hania and Babar’s fans are rooting the duo’s romance.

Some believed that only Hania can give tough time to Anushka, wife of Indian star batter Virat Kohli, while others wished to see the two being in a relationship.

Hania then responded to the gossip, calling Babar Azam his brother.

Social Media Reactions: