LAHORE – The crescent moon of Jamadi ul Awwal moon has not been sighted in Pakistan, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made after Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convened in the capital today to observe the crescent for the fifth Islamic month.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad led the meeting, and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committee members flocked to their respective provincial headquarters in Karachi and other districts.

Ruet chief held a presser in the federal capital and announced the starting of the upcoming Islamic month from Thursday.

He also sheds light on several topics, including a fatwa against terrorism, stressing harmony. He also called on world organisations to play due role in addressing the ongoing issues, emphasizing that history would not forgive those who did not support Muslims in times of need.

Jamadi-ul Awwal date in Pakistan

Jamadi-ul Awwal is the fifth month in the Islamic lunar calendar. Islamic months are important in the Islamic faith for various religious and cultural events.

Muslims across the world use the Islamic calendar to determine the timing of religious obligations, such as fasting during Ramadan.

The month can also be written as Jumada al-Ula. Jamad means dry or stainless denoting dry months. It meaning is to take charge with, commend, commit or care during this month. some of key events in this Islamic month are birth of Hazrat Zainab bint Ali (R.A), Ali ibn Hussain (Zain Al Abideen RA).