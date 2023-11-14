China introduced a wide range of scholarships to international students, including those from Pakistan, and these scholarships are regulated by Chinese state-run institutions, varsities, and other organizations.

China Scholarship Council CSC 2024-25

Following the announcement, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has announced the opportunity for Pakistani students.

The statutory body regulating higher education policy invited applications from Pakistani students to study and do research in various fields at the top Chinese institutions.

Under the Chinese Scholarship Council, Beijing is offering scholarships to further boost educational cooperation between two friendly countries, and on behalf of the Pakistani government, the Higher Education Commission is picking candidates for these scholarships.

Students and researchers looking for Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate (Ph.D.) degrees can apply.

How to apply for China Scholarship Council CSC 2024-25

Interested candidates can submit applications for the concerned programme to the HEC portal or CSC’s portal by December 28, 2023.

Candidates must have a valid Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) or Higher Education Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) score (obtained after January 01, 2022).

China Scholarship programs 2023

The designated Chinese universities offer a wide variety of academic programs in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy and Fine Arts and more for scholarship recipients at all levels.