What is the mega ‘King Salman Gate’ project near Masjid al-Haram in Makkah?

MAKKAH – In a bold move to elevate Makkah’s infrastructure and accessibility, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has officially announced the ‘King Salman Gate’ project, set to transform the area surrounding the Masjid al-Haram.

The project, covering an expansive 12 million square meters near the holy mosque, aims to bring about significant improvements in both urban development and public amenities.

According to Arab media reports, the ‘King Salman Gate’ project will feature a wide array of facilities, including residential, cultural, and commercial spaces.

In addition, it will offer ample prayer areas, with capacity for over 900,000 worshippers both indoors and outdoors, including prayer halls and courtyards.

The development will also integrate with the public transport system, ensuring easier access to Masjid al-Haram for millions of visitors, including pilgrims arriving for Hajj and Umrah.

This ambitious project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to diversify the nation’s economy and enhance its infrastructure. The initiative is expected to create over 300,000 jobs by 2036, contributing to the Kingdom’s long-term growth and prosperity.

As part of the broader Vision 2030 strategy, the ‘King Salman Gate’ project is poised to redefine Makkah’s urban landscape while improving the experience for both residents and pilgrims alike.