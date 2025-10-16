Authorities turn a blind eye as naan, roti prices increased [Check New Rates]

RAWALPINDI – Tandoor owners in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore have announced an unauthorized increase in prices of naan and roti, burdening daily wage earners and low-income families.

These hikes have reportedly been made without official approval, yet there has been no action or response from the administrations of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Residents have expressed frustration at the rising cost of essential food items and the apparent lack of regulatory oversight.

Naan, Roti New Prices

Reports said they have increased the price of roti from Rs15 to Rs20, while naan is now being sold at Rs30, up from official rate of Rs 25.

The price of “kulcha” has surged from Rs30 to Rs35-40, and paratha is now being sold at Rs60, compared to the earlier price of Rs50.

The public is urging local authorities to intervene and enforce government-approved prices to ensure affordability for all.

Earlier, the Punjab government has introduced stricter regulations on the movement of wheat and flour across provincial borders, implementing a permit-based system in an attempt to control rising prices within the province. However, despite these measures, wheat prices continue to climb nationwide, reflecting growing pressure on the overall supply and demand situation.

In a delayed move, the provincial government banned the use of wheat in animal feed production in September 2025. Experts argue that a significant portion of wheat was consumed in this sector—despite such use being restricted the previous year—while recent flood-related losses have further strained available stocks.

As a result, many believe that importing at least 1.5 million tonnes of wheat has become inevitable to address the shortfall and stabilise the domestic market.