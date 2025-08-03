Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: More rains expected

LAHORE – More intermittent monsoon rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rains are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday night and the next two days.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Monday, between 33°C and 35°C on Tuesday, and between 32°C and 34°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in Lahore and at isolated places in the Potohar region and northeast Punjab during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Lahore (Airport 74, City 41), Islamabad (Airport 37, Bokra 12, Golra 09, Zero Point, Saidpur 02), Rawalpindi (Pirwidahi 20, Katcheri 17, Gawalmandi, Kattarian 12, Shamsabad 11, Chaklala 04), Sheikhupura 12, Attock 09, Jhelum 05, Mangla 03, Kasur 02, Mandi Bahauddin 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 68 per cent.