Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More monsoon rains, heavy falls predicted

ISLAMABAD – More monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts.

Under these conditions, more monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in the twin cities, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir on Sunday night and the next two days with occasional gaps.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday, between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday, and between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Monday, between 33°C and 35°C on Tuesday, and between 32°C and 34°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred at isolated places in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Airport 74, City 41), Islamabad (Airport 37, Bokra 12, Golra 09, Zero Point, Saidpur 02), Rawalpindi (Pirwidahi 20, Katcheri 17, Gawalmandi, Kattarian 12, Shamsabad 11, Chaklala 04), Sheikhupura 12, Attock 09, Jhelum 05, Mangla 03, Kasur 02, Mandi Bahauddin 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dopatta 11, Muzaffarabad (Airport 06, City 03), Rawalakot 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 05, Astore & Babusar 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 02

Dalbandin and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 44°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dadu was recorded at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 54 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.