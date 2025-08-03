From sugar export to import

Government’s decision to import 200,000 metric tonnes of sugar to stabilise domestic prices is a stark reminder of deep-rooted flaws in our commodity management system.

The Ministry of National Food Security’s confirmation of the import, expected to arrive in early September, comes at a time when markets in major cities like Lahore and Islamabad face severe shortages, and retail prices in places like Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta have surged as high as Rs190 per kilogramme far above the officially agreed caps.

Only a few months ago, sugar mill owners lobbied the government to allow exports, insisting that there was a surplus in local stocks. The government eventually permitted it, perhaps under pressure or poor counsel. Now, the same nation is scrambling to import sugar to quell rising prices and ensure availability.This troubling situation begs the question: How did we go from surplus to shortage in such a short span? Who misled the government into believing that domestic demand would remain unaffected by exports? Clearly, accountability is essential. The sugar mill owners who aggressively pushed the narrative of surplus availability must be held answerable. Their role in manipulating the market, allegedly hoarding stocks and exploiting both the public and system must be scrutinised. We urge the prime minister to order an independent investigation into the entire sugar supply chain especially the decision-making process that led to this ill-advised export. Such an inquiry should identify those responsible and recommend policy changes to prevent recurrence. Without naming and holding accountable those who profit at the nation’s expense, this cycle of manipulation and mismanagement will continue.Sugar is a staple in every household. It should not become a vehicle for profiteering or a victim of poor governance.