KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh on Friday evening/night and the next two days.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave from Persian Gulf is approaching western parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Friday evening/night and the following two days.

However, windy weather is likely in lower Sindh during the period.

In Karachi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 19-21 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 18-20 C on Saturday and 17-19 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the coldest place in Sindh where mercury dropped to 11 C.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 20 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 54 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 18 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 60 per cent.