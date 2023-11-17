Lollywood sweetheart Hania Aamir holds her reputation for having effortlessly bubbly persona, and the actor again raised the temperature with her new sizzling snaps.

In the glamour world, Hania never fails to keep it real. From stunning fans with impeccable performances to sharing classic moments on Insta, the actor has captured millions of hearts.

As the diva proved her mettle in the showbiz industry an infectious smile yet Ishqiya star often lands in hot waters.

The actor shared new pictures that show her donning one-shoulder top. The Titli star slayed in a ponytail, flaunting dimples, and tattoos.

Picture Courtesy: Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The new pictures amassed a lot of reactions online and trolls even shared derogatory comments over her wardrobe choice of actor known for bubbly persona.

The actor made her acting debut in the drama serial Titli six years back and has since appeared in several successful projects. Some of her noted dramas include Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Visaal, Anaa, and Ishqiya.