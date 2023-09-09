Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The Foreign Office said on Friday that the weapons left in Afghanistan during the US withdrawal require global attention as they had “fallen in the hands of terrorists” and these “advanced weapons” were being used to attack Pakistan and its security agencies by the terrorists based in Afghanistan.

She said the situation needs international attention and called upon all stakeholders to assume the responsibility that they have in this regard. The spokesperson also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism. “Pakistan and the United States have a robust dialogue on multiple areas including on security and counter-terrorism matters.”

She said Pakistan has been communicating with the US and other partners both inside and outside the region about Pakistan’s security concerns. She hoped our friends and partners would understand the security compulsions that Pakistan has in this region including the threat of terrorism and the security situation because of the difficult and aggressive posture of our eastern neighbour.

Her statement comes after interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Ambassador Masood Khan reportedly said the weapons left behind by America had fallen into the hands of terrorists. The equipment, which includes a wide variety of items, from night vision goggles to firearms, is now “emerging as a new challenge” for Islamabad, Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq Kakar had said while speaking to foreign journalists.

However, reiterating PM Kakar’s stance, thespokesperson said that Pakistan has informed the interim Afghan government about its concerns regarding the recent incident along the border.

In response to their statement, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the US did not leave behind any military equipment for terrorist organisations in Afghanistan. He blamed the Afghan forces for abandoning military equipment when the Taliban took over the country.

