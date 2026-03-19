WATCH: Liberty Chowk turns floral amid beautification drive across Punjab

LAHORE – Liberty Chowk area stuns the visitors with heart-touching flowers and palm trees amid PHA beautification drive across Punjab ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.

Punjab Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has carried out extensive beautification of Liberty Chowk.

Liberty Chowk has been decorated with a wide variety of colorful seasonal flowers, creating an attractive and festive atmosphere for citizens.

The entire Liberty area is presenting a vibrant look, with floral arrangements showcasing multiple colors and designs.

The initiative aims to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal and provide a pleasant environment for residents during the Eid festivities.

PHA officials said that skilled gardeners played a significant role in executing the horticultural arrangements, adding to the visual beauty of the location through their expertise.

The floral display has been described as a special Eid gift from the Punjab government for the people of Lahore, reflecting efforts to celebrate the occasion in a lively and welcoming manner.