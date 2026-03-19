Egypt welcomes temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan for eid

CAIRO – Egypt has welcomed the announcement by Pakistan and Afghanistan of reaching a temporary ceasefire on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

This step is considered a positive move that contributes to reducing escalation and creating a conducive environment for resuming the path of de-escalation between the two countries.

Egypt affirmed that this ceasefire represents an important opportunity to build trust and pave the way toward reaching a permanent ceasefire, in a manner that contributes to stopping the bloodshed of civilians and achieving security and stability in the region.

Egypt stressed the necessity of prioritizing peaceful solutions and diplomatic means to settle disputes and address outstanding issues, in a way that enhances the chances of achieving peace and regional stability.