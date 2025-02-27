New faces join federal cabinet as 13 Ministers, 11 State Ministers take oath

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Zardari administered oath to new ministers as Federal Cabinet expanded to forty six members.

A swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed federal ministers was conducted at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday as event was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other key members of the federal government.

With addition of 13 new federal ministers, 11 ministers of state, and three advisers, the total number of members in the federal cabinet has now increased to 46. Among the newly appointed federal ministers are Hanif Abbasi, Moeen Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yousuf, Ali Pervaiz, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, Pir Imran Shah, Aurangzeb Katchi, Rana Mubashir, and Raza Hayat Hiraj.

The ministers of state who took the oath include Malik Rasheed, Armaghan Subhani, Talal Chaudhry, Kheal Das, Rehman Kanju, Bilal Kayani, Mukhtar Bharat, Shizra Mansab, Anwar Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar. In addition, Prime Minister’s advisers Tauqeer Shah, Pervez Khattak, and Muhammad Ali were also sworn in.

The expanded cabinet reflects the government’s efforts to strengthen its leadership as it moves forward with various national initiatives.