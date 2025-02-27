AGL48.83▼ -1.13 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.69▲ 0.2 (0.00%)BOP12.78▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.81▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL8.81▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML48.19▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC121.28▼ -1.76 (-0.01%)FCCL40.84▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)FFL15.18▲ 0.06 (0.00%)HUBC131.07▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.82▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.51▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.25 (-0.04%)MLCF51.23▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)NBP76.24▲ 0.8 (0.01%)OGDC212.11▲ 3.23 (0.02%)PAEL42.55▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PIBTL8.94▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)PPL175▲ 2.14 (0.01%)PRL34.73▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PTC23.94▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)SEARL94.42▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)TELE8.25▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL32.84▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TPLP11.45▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET21.75▼ -1.22 (-0.05%)TRG60.25▼ -0.23 (0.00%)UNITY30.01▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)WTL1.45▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves increase by $21 million

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,925.7 million as of February 21, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $11,222.4 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,703.3 million as of February 21, 2025. During the week ending February 21, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured

Gana Khana among 75 buildings demolished/sealed in Lahore

  • Business

China to launch project to boost Pakistan’s gem, jewelry industry

  • Featured, Gold Rate

Big drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan on February 27; Check New Rates here

  • Champions Trophy, Featured, Sports

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match called off amid downpour in Pindi

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer