Pak-UAE: From historic bonds to economic ties

THE recent visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, was warmly welcomed by the people and the government of Pakistan.

The visit is not just symbolic—it carries visible strategic significance and is widely seen as a reaffirmation of a relationship deeply rooted in history, while clearly looking towards the future with optimism.

As both countries celebrate the strength of their historic ties, they are now setting the tone for a shared vision of evolving cooperation—anchored in economic partnership, trade, investment and innovation.

The foundations of the relationship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates was laid by the visionary founding father of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

A statesman of immense wisdom and foresight, he regarded Pakistan as his second home and a trusted strategic ally.

This was reflected in his frequent visits and the deep affection and generosity he extended towards the People of Pakistan.

To this day, he is remembered across Pakistan with profound respect—as a father figure and a symbol of compassion and statesmanship.

There are several roads, schools, colleges, universities and institutions named after him in Pakistan.

These bonds are deeply embedded in the hearts of the brotherly people of both countries and continue to serve as the cornerstone of our bilateral ties that have continued to grow across generations.

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit also represents a continuation of this generational legacy, which was clearly reflected in his heartfelt remarks in Islamabad, when he said that Pakistan remains close to his heart personally because he has many fond memories of visiting the country during his formative years ( with his father).

He further added “both our leaders and the people of UAE and Pakistan want to see more development in the relationship and I really look forward that the good spirit that has been moving the relationship.

” His words reflect a deep emotional connection between the two nations and the leadership’s vision to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

He also added that relations with Pakistan are growing at a “good pace, particularly over the past couple of years”.

This progress reflects the positive impact of quiet diplomacy, high level visits and significant efforts by General Asim Munir and the Prime Minister to closely engage with UAE leadership at the highest level.

The emphasis of the visit was clearly on economic engagement—expanding trade, increasing investment and fostering deeper collaboration between private sector stakeholders.

This underscores a pragmatic and forward-looking approach that aligns with the principles of modern economic diplomacy.

In today’s interconnected global landscape, economic partnerships often serve as the bedrock of resilient diplomatic and strategic relations.

It was therefore encouraging to witness a mutual commitment to translating historic goodwill into structured, results-oriented economic cooperation.

Independent observers and analysts concur that the potential for expanding trade and investment between Pakistan and the UAE is immense—with a realistic prospect not only to double, but even treble current trade volumes.

However, to realise this potential, the private sector must assume a more proactive role.

While governments are instrumental in creating enabling policy frameworks and bilateral instruments, it is the dynamism and innovation of the business community that ultimately drives sustainable economic progress.

The recent signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between the chambers of commerce of both countries represents an encouraging step forward.

However, to transform intent into impact, a comprehensive economic roadmap is essential—one that outlines actionable objectives, identifies sectoral synergies and promotes institutional collaboration.

In this context, the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan can play a key facilitative role by developing a cohesive strategy that reflects the vision of the leadership of both nations and injects renewed momentum into this evolving economic partnership.

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit to Pakistan has set a clear and confident tone for the future of Pakistan–UAE relations, with a renewed focus on trade, investment and deeper economic engagement.

Both nations are aligned in their resolve to enhance cooperation across key sectors.

With structured economic frameworks and sectoral collaboration paving the way, the outlook is bright.

The people of Pakistan and the UAE now look forward with optimism as the relations between both nations continue to grow

—The writer is the President of the Diplomats Club & a former Ambassador.