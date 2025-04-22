Caught in the Middle

ONCE again, Pakistan finds itself walking a tightrope.

Surrounded by powerful neighbours, pulled by historical alliances, and burdened by internal scars, the country stands at a pivotal point—between past mistakes and future uncertainties.

Today’s world is being redrawn—not with tanks, but with trade routes, airbases, and digital frontiers.

And Pakistan, though not a superpower, sits at the center of the chessboard.

The latest tremor came not from the region itself, but from Washington.

In a recent cabinet meeting, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed regret over the loss of Bagram Airbase.

It wasn’t just a nostalgic military memory—it was a signal.

Trump, known more for deal-making than warmongering, lamented how giving up Bagram weakened America’s ability to monitor regional threats and, more importantly, its global rival—China.

What startled many was not just the reflection, but the accusation: that the Taliban had handed Bagram over to China.

Whether fact or fiction, the claim reignited strategic anxieties.

In global politics, perception often outweighs reality.

And the perception now is of an escalating Cold War 2.0—this time, with China at centre stage.

In this intensifying standoff between two global powers, Pakistan cannot afford to take sides—yet neither can it remain unaffected.

China has stood by Pakistan as an “all-weather friend,” investing in long-term projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

But the United States, despite its fluctuations, remains a key international player that Pakistan cannot alienate.

This balancing act is not new.

In the 1960s, Pakistan navigated a similar path during the era of the Non-Aligned Movement.

But the stakes today are arguably higher.

Strategic errors could lead to diplomatic isolation, economic setbacks, or even security threats.

One quiet blessing may be the absence of impulsive leadership.

A more stable, coalition-led government—and a coordinated civil-military equation—offers some hope that Pakistan will approach this crisis with prudence, not panic.

What happens in Bagram or Washington does not stay there.

The ripple effects reach Pakistan’s borders.

The U.S.-China rivalry won’t remain in diplomatic halls—it will seep into trade routes, aid negotiations, regional alliances, and infrastructure projects.

The economic crown jewel of Pakistan’s partnership with China is CPEC, part of the larger Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

With U.S.eyes on China and China digging its heels into regional investments, one might expect disruption.

But it’s unlikely either side will make sudden moves.

Projects like CPEC are too large, too deep-rooted, and too symbolically powerful to be discarded lightly.

What they do need is patience, discipline, and strong diplomatic navigation—a “Test match” mindset, not a T20 sprint.

But even more than global tension, Pakistan’s greatest challenges might lie within.

While the state and religious scholars have made clear efforts to move past the militant ideologies of the 1990s and early 2000s, the legacy of radicalism still lingers.

Groups like the TTP continue to launch attacks.

Extremist ideas—planted and watered over decades—still influence segments of society.

Pakistan’s ulema took a courageous step with Paigham-e-Pakistan, the fatwa denouncing terrorism and rebellion.

But undoing a narrative built over 40 years is no easy task.

Even religious leaders now struggle to speak out.

Their silence is often not complicity, but fear—of social backlash, of isolation, of stirring sleeping demons.

In this context, any foreign presence—even justified by counterterrorism—becomes a double-edged sword.

If the U.S. returns to Bagram under the banner of stopping terrorism, it may simultaneously inflame local narratives of occupation and interference.

That would make Pakistan’s internal deradicalization work even more difficult.

The world may want fast solutions, but what Pakistan needs is deep, grassroots reform—and space to do it on its own terms.

So, where does this leave Pakistan?

In one of the most delicate positions on the global stage.

A country with deep ties to both East and West.

A nation haunted by its past, but not doomed by it.

A people tested by extremism, economic turbulence, and strategic instability—but still striving.

There are no easy answers.

No clean lines between friend and foe.

Only layers of interests, pressures, and choices.

What matters most now is not choosing sides—but choosing clarity.

Clarity in policy.

Clarity in vision.

Clarity in priorities.

Pakistan’s leaders must hold their nerve.

Invest in diplomacy.

Strengthen national unity.

Continue de-radicalization with quiet firmness.

And perhaps most importantly, recognize that in a world of shifting sands, the only lasting foundation is internal strength.

—This writer is former advisor to the President of Pakistan, author & mass media theorist. (farooq.adilbhuta@gmail,com)