Veteran actor Asim Bukhari passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – Veteran Lollywood actor Asim Bukhari passed away, the family sources confirmed on Thursday.

The 76-year-old, renowned for his work across television, stage, and films, had been battling kidney and heart ailments for an extended period.

The relatives said that Bukhari fell into a coma on Wednesday night and later succumbed to his illness.

He had been receiving treatment at a hospital for the past 15 days due to complications arising from his prolonged health issues.



His funeral prayers are scheduled to be offered today after Asr prayers at Jamia Mosque, located near his residence in Lahore. Bukhari was widely recognised for his versatility and talent, earning acclaim for his performances in television dramas, stage productions and films.

The fans and members of the Pakistani entertainment industry expressed deep grief over his passing and paid tribute to his significant contributions to the arts.

Meanwhile, his son Jalal Bukhari is undergoing treatment in London after being diagnosed with gallstones.