VEON welcomes Aamir Ibrahim, Evgeniy Nastradin to Group Executive Committee

ISLAMABAD – Telecom giant VEON Ltd. expanded leadership team with new appointments of Mr. Aamir Ibrahim and Mr Evgeniy Nastradin to Group Executive Committee.

In an announcement, the company said Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chair of Mobilink Bank in Pakistan, and Evgeniy Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan, will join the GEC, continuing their roles as country CEOs.

This move aims to reinforce the company’s market alignment and further propel its growth in digital services. By leveraging expertise of its top resources, the company seeks to enhance the impact of its key digital services and showcase their value to investors.

VEON’s Group CEO, Kaan Terzioglu, commented on appointments, expressing excitement about the new leadership. He highlighted Aamir’s pivotal role in transforming financial services in Pakistan, which will support VEON’s broader financial services initiatives. Additionally, Terzioglu praised Evgeniy for his leadership in expanding QazCode into a leading digital enterprise solutions provider in Kazakhstan, emphasizing his potential to drive the evolution of VEON’s technology companies.

With these strategic appointments, VEON is set to accelerate its growth agenda, furthering its mission to lead in digital transformation across key markets.