Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; significant rains expected

PESHAWAR – Significant rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave will likely affect upper and western parts of Pakistan from tomorrow.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and very cold in hilly areas on Friday night. Light rain/snowfall is expected in Chitral, Dir, and Sawat. Shallow to moderate fog is expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Nowshehra, Mardan and Swabi.

On Saturday and Sunday, intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak and Kohat.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Saturday and 01-03°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and extremely cold and partly cloudy in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. Moderate to dense fog prevailed in plains.

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba was recorded at -04°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.