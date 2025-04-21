Uzbekistan joins list of countries to offer Golden Visa

TASHKENT – Uzbekistan has joined the group of countries offering Golden Visas to the foreigners against a fixed donation.
The Golden Visas would be available from June 1st. As far as the cost attached to the visa is concerned, Uzbekistan has announced that foreigners and stateless persons will be eligible to receive a five-year residency permit upon payment of $200,000 for the applicant and $100,000 for each family member (spouse, children, and parents).
It is to be mentioned that complete details regarding the Golden Visa are yet to be unveiled;however, it is interesting to note that Uzbekistan being an Asian country has dared to offer the visa as countries in Europe and Middle East like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) offer the Golden Visas but with a set of unparalleled opportunities.