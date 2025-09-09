Usman Shinwari bids farewell to international cricket

LAHORE – Usman Khan Shinwari has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Left-arm fast bowler has represented Pakistan in a one-off Test, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is from December 2013 to December 2019.

Usman became Pakistan’s T20I cap 58, ODI cap 216 and Test cap 240 – all against Sri Lanka, in December 2013, October 2017 and December 2019, respectively.

He was also part of the Pakistan squad in the ACC Men’s ODI Asia Cup in 2018. 31-year-old pacer picked up a solitary Test scalp, while he accounted for 34 ODI and 13 T20I wickets. His best bowling performances include two ODI five-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka – 5-34 in 2017 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and 5-51 in 2019 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.