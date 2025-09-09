Lahore, Punjab weather: More isolated rains expected

LAHORE – More isolated rains are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday evening/night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a deep depression lies over lower Sindh, which will likely move westwards during the next 12 to 18 hours.

Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents penetrate the southern half of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave also prevails over the upper & central parts of the country.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Kot Addu, Lodhran, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur and Multan on Tuesday evening/night. Rain-wind/thundershowers are also expected at a few places in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore.

On Wednesday and Thursday, muggy weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected at a few places in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Jhelum, Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and between 35°C and 37°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy falls occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Multan City 74, Lahore City 66, Multan Airport 58, Sheikhupura 56, Lahore Airport 49, Hafizabad 45, Faisalabad 32, Khanewal 24, Jhang & Narowal 17, Layyah & Kot Addu 13, Okara 12, D.G. Khan 11, Rahim Yar Khan 08, Bahawalpur City & Bahawalpur Airport 07, Gujranwala & Khanpur 05, Noorpur Thal, Jauharabad, T.T. Singh & Kasur 04, Gujrat 02, Sargodha City & Sahiwal 01