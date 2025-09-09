New All-Time High! Gold prices shatters past records to touch Rs388,100 mark

KARACHI – Gold in Pakistan witnessed created another history as prices exploded to an all-time high, crossing a jaw-dropping Rs388,100 per tola after a sharp daily jump of Rs4,100.

After latest gains, pet tola rates hovered nears Rs390,000 while 10 grams of gold stayed at Rs332,733, soaring by Rs3,514 in just 24 hours. Only a day earlier, prices had already shocked the market at Rs384,000 per tola.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Last Week

Dates 24K Gold 5-Sept-25 Rs377,900 4-Sept-25 Rs376,700 3-Sept-25 Rs376,700 2-Sept-25 Rs370,700 1-Sept-25 Rs370,700 30-August-25 Rs367,400 28-August-25 Rs362,600

International markets are fueling the fire. Gold prices overseas climbed to an astonishing $3,654 per ounce (including premium), gaining $41 in a single day.

Market pundits link this surge to a weakening US dollar, tumbling bond yields, and mounting expectations that the US Federal Reserve could slash rates this month.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver too glittered, rising to Rs4,358 per tola after a Rs20 leap.