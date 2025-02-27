Use of AI can improve Pakistan’s water resource management

LAHORE – Speakers at a conference have underscored the importance of AI in water resource management, with applications in dams, hydropower, and groundwater addressing environmental and socio-economic challenges.

They believe that AI can be utilized to enhance decision-making, improve water efficiency, optimize dam operations, and maximize hydropower generation, promoting sustainable development.

WAPDA organized the event on Application of Artificial Intelligence for Water Resources Planning & Management on Thursday to foster innovation in improving the water resources sector. WAPDA Member Water Jawaid Akhtar Latif was the chief guest.

The conference was attended by eminent scholars, researchers and students belonging to various universities across the country, including NUST, GIKI, FAST, UET Lahore, LUMS, COMSATS, UET Taxila, Lahore College for Women University, Punjab University and QUEST, Nawabshah and Mehran University, Jamshoro.

Addressing the opening session, Jawaid Akhtar Latif said that AI offers unprecedented capabilities for analysis, prediction, and management, revolutionizing the approach to complex water-related issues. This conference showcases the forefront of AI’s application in addressing critical water resource challenges in Pakistan and beyond.

The research papers were focused on the application of AI on hydropower, water resources, predicting and preventing climatic effects like glacial lake outburst flood and extreme events (floods and droughts), groundwater, water distribution, drainage & hill torrents and improving environmental impacts and socio-economic economics of water resources interventions.

Dr Muhammad Irfan, Principal & Dean, School of Civil & Environmental Engineering, NUST Islamabad made a detailed deliberation on “leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Water Resources Planning, Engineering & Management”; Dr Atiq-ur-Rehman, Director Centre of Excellence in Water Resources, UET Lahore highlighted “AI-Driven Innovations in Water Resources Planning and Management” and Qurat Ul Ain Ahmad, Head of Water Resources and Glaciology Section, Ministry of Climate Change, shed a light on the climate change related water challenges of Pakistan.