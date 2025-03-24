US terminates legal status for over 500,000 immigrants, orders to leave country by April 24

WASHINGTON – The United States on Monday terminated the legal status for over 500,000 immigrants and directed them must leave the country by April 24.

President Donald Trump expressed his commitment to launching the largest deportation campaign in the country’s history, particularly targeting immigrants from Latin American countries.

The report states that the order will affect immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, who had arrived in the U.S. under a scheme initiated by former President Joe Biden.

The presidential order is set to be published on Tuesday, and 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register, these individuals will lose their legal protection.

This order means that immigrants under this program must leave the U.S. by April 24 unless they obtain another immigration status that allows them to stay.

According to the report, “Welcome.US,” a program assisting asylum seekers in the U.S., has urged affected individuals to “immediately” seek advice from an immigration attorney.

As per the news agency, the CHNV program for Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan nationals was launched in January 2023, allowing up to 30,000 individuals from these countries to enter the U.S. for two years each month.