WATCH: Air ambulance successful test landing on holy Masjid-al-Haram’s [grand mosque] new helipad

MAKKAH – The Saudi medical authorities on Monday successfully conducted a test landing of an emergency air ambulance on a newly built helipad at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah.

This helipad, constructed as part of the recent expansion of the Grand Mosque, is designed to strengthen emergency medical response services. The positioned within the third phase of the mosque’s expansion, the facility aims to provide swift and efficient medical aid to the millions of worshippers visiting the holy site annually.

The advanced helipad is specifically equipped for air ambulance operations, ensuring the rapid evacuation and transfer of patients to nearby hospitals. This initiative is particularly crucial during high-traffic pilgrimage seasons, such as Hajj and Ramadan, when the demand for medical assistance significantly increased.

By introducing this dedicated air ambulance service, response times for medical emergencies will be minimized, allowing for quicker treatment and enhanced healthcare support for pilgrims.